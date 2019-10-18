‘We Love Wenatchee’ – Seattle Band Leader Reflects On Growth, Performing Here

Seattle-based five-piece indie-rock combo Ivan & Alyosha are finally complete, having organically grown from the original duo of Tim Wilson and Ryan Carbary, adding Tim’s brother Pete and Tim Kim, then drummer Cole Mauro as a full-time member. And they return to the Wenatchee Valley tomorrow.

Tim Wilson joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Monring Show to talk about their growth over the last decade, juggling music and raising kids, why they love performing in Wenatchee and more.