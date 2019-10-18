Unemployment, Labor Force Growth Trends Continue In Chelan-Douglas Counties

Both the local unemployment rate and number of people looking for work continues to tick up in Chelan and Douglas Counties. That’s according to monthly data from the State’s Employment Secutirty Department.

The unemployment rate in August was up a full percentage point from August 2018 – from four percent to five percent. Every month this year has seen a slight rise in the number of people unemployed. And that rate is rising faster than people entering the labor force, said Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck.

Overall the local labor force added about 2,250 people between this August and last, with about 700 new jobs, but about 825 more people unemployed.

The greatest job gains were in construction, manufacturing and health services. Retail continues to take a hit – losing another 200 jobs – as shopping moves online and box stores close, Meseck said.

The state’s unemployment rate is 4.6 percent.