KOHO’s Friday Sports Preview – Football, Volleyball, Soccer, Hockey

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

Dunn breaks down the standings in Caribou Trail League and Big 9 football.

The Wenatchee Panthers (6-1) take on Sunnyside in the Apple Bowl tonight and you can catch that game right here on KOHO101. The Eastmont Wildcats (6-1) head to Eisenhower.

In the Caribou Trail League, Cascade heads to Okanogan and Chelan hosts Omak. Cashmere is in a non-league game at College Place.

Volleyball heads towards playoffs and soccer is heating up too.

The Wenatchee Wild are home in Town Toyota Center against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight and tomorrow.

The Seahawks are at Atlanta Sunday morning at 10.