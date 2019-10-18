KOHO’s Friday Sports Preview – Big 9 Football, Swimming, Hockey

Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

Dunn breaks down the standings in Caribou Trail League and Big 9 football. The Wenatchee Panthers (5-1) take on Davis in the Apple Bowl tonight and you can catch than game right here on KOHO101.

The Eastmont Wildcats (6-0) face a tough match-up with Sunnyside. In the Caribou Trail League, Cascade hosts Chelan tonight and it’s the battle of the bulldogs with Okanogan heading to Cashmere.

Other fall high school sports include swimming, soccer and volleyball.

The Wenatchee Wild are on an away stretch this weekend and the Seahawks play at home Sunday at 1:25.