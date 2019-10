In this week’s KOHO Outdoor Report, Dan Langager talks with Sarah Shaffer, Executive Director of WenatcheeOutdoors.org, about enjoying the so-called “shoulder season” – beautiful autumn colors with winter around the corner.

Shaffer talks about recent adventures she’s been on and highlighting local athletes in a new series on their website.

And check out all the Halloween-themed outdoor events at the WenatcheeOutdoors calendar.