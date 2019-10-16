KOHO Outdoor Report – Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

This week’s KOHO Outdoor Report is all about trails and enjoying fall colors. Hanne Beener is the Trails Program Manager at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.

Beener recaps trail work on Saddle Rock and in the Horse Lake Reserve, with more work parties coming up, including Make A Difference Day Oct. 26. Beener says it’s critical to stay off muddy trails during this wet fall to avoid damage and erosion.

The Land Trust also has their annual dinner Nov. 1 in Leavenworth and other events like group hikes this fall.