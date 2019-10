Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Strong winds brought down trees throughout the Upper Wenatchee Valley on Friday…… The Chelan County PUD says it spilled over 300 gallons of hydraulic oil into the Columbia River at Rocky Reach Dam within the past four months……And Wenatchee Valley College will host a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow evening for the future Wells Hall replacement building.