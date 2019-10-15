Garden Guru – How to Winter Over

Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday during the growing season to help us green our thumbs.

In Episode 28, Parsons talks about using a “hoop house” to get a few more weeks of greens growing, planting garlic this month and setting aside fall lawn clippings and leaves for composting.

