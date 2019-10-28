City of Wenatchee’s 2020 Budget – ‘Planning For Tightening’

It’s a mix of good and not-as-good news for the city of Wenatchee’s 2020 budget.

Sales tax revenue is still strong, but slowing, said Brad Posenjak, the city’s Finance Director.

The city will fund three additional police officers to bring the police department to full staffing – 45 officers – where it was before the Great Recession.

Posenjak said three-fourths of property tax revenue will go to the city’s road fund, with more than $4 million in projects on the list for next year. However that fund would take a hit if Initiative 976 is passed by voters next month, he said.