Changes To Sno-Park Permits,Which Go On Sale Nov. 1

With winter nearing and lower temperatures and the threat of snow already upon us, Sno-Parks throughout the state may be in use on the same day that Sno-Park permits go on sale, Nov. 1. The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program manages more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 811 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and more than 120 Sno-Parks (plowed parking areas near snowmobile and cross-country ski trails) on public and private lands in Washington. The Winter Recreation Program is supported entirely by user fees, snowmobile registrations and a percentage of the state fuel tax. Sno-Park permits allow visitors to park in the specially cleared, designated parking lots with access to areas around the state for cross-country skiing, skijoring, fat-tire biking, snowmobiling, snow biking, dog sledding, snowshoeing, tubing and other winter sports and snow play. And this year, Washington State Parks has cleared up some confusion surrounding Sno-Park permits and the Discover Pass. Marcus Bellissimo spoke with Pamela McConkey, Manager, Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program.