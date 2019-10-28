Bears Love Trash – Tips For Living With Bears This Fall

When bears forage for food, it can be entertaining to watch from afar or literally too close for comfort if they’re rifling through your garbage can. And the foods in which they can glean from our yards may also throw-off their hibernation pattern.

Marcus Bellissimo breaks down tips from a local wildlife biologist for living with bears this fall.

Photo credits: Wash. State Fish & Wildlife Dept.

For more information go to the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website. For a bear problem call 360-903-2936 to report to WDFW enforcement officers.