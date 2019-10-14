Apple Harvest And Freezing Temperatures
The cold weather that struck eastern Washington this week is causing worries for growers of Washington apples. The most recent cold front which ran from the middle of last week and lasted through the weekend, saw temperatures drop below freezing, even getting into the upper 20s throughout Eastern Washington. Cold temperatures in October could hurt this year’s apple harvest but that’s not an absolute. Marcus Bellissimo spoke with Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington Tree Fruit Association.