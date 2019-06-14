WVC’s ‘College In The High School’ Receives Accreditation

For high school students, starting college with some credits already on their transcript can be a quick, affordable way to get a jump start.

Wenatchee Valley College received accreditation for its College in the High School program from the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships. College in the High School allows students in grades 10, 11 and 12 to earn college credit while still in high school.

Currently, WVC offers the classes at Eastmont, Bridgeport, Mansfield and Lake Roosevelt High Schools, with at least four more coming this fall.