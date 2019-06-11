Wenatchee Valley Chamber Adds Communications Specialist To ‘Spread The Word’

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, membership-based organization whose mission is to champion our community’s quality of life and economic vitality through collaborative leadership and sound business advocacy.

As business needs have grown in the Wenatchee Valley, so has the chamber’s staff. They’ve added a new position – Communications Specialist – and hired Sebastian Moraga to do it.

Moraga joined KOHO’s Dan Langager to talk about the new job, his experience in the area and getting the word out about the local business community.