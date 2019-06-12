Pine Street Closure Starts Monday, New US 2 Crosswalks in Leavenworth

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about finally getting the Pine Street rebuild project going, as well as new crosswalks on Highway 2 and discussions on the city’s fire code for homes, businesses and parks.

The City of Leavenworth awarded the Pine Street Reconstruction Phase I Project to Strider Construction May 20. On-site construction is scheduled to start this Monday, June 17, with a tentative completion date around August 19.

Starting Monday, Pine Street from Titus Road to Ski Hill Drive will be closed to all traffic except residents needing to access their property. The multi-use pathway located along the north side of Pine Street will also be closed for safety concerns for the duration of the project. In addition, the project does include the replacement of all corner street lights in the project area. The current streetlights will be removed and the intersections will be dark until the new streetlights are in place.