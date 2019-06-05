KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A fast-moving wildfire in Grant County has grown to over 5,000 acres, prompting emergency management officers to order hundreds of nearby residents to evacuate….. A new report by the Washington State Patrol finds there are 56 missing Native American women in the state of Washington, with 20 of those from Yakima County…… A lawyer for young people who are suing the U.S. government over climate change says federal energy policy “puts children in harm’s way.”……And the Washington State Commerce Department awarded nearly $9 million in grants to increase energy efficiency and solar power in public buildings.