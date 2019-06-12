KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; What began as a routine end of the school year field trip last week turned into anything but when a mother and her two children were nearly swept away by the cold, swift waters of the Columbia River…… Bridge work on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake means a reduced speed limit on a one-mile stretch of the highway starting today…… The Pacific Northwest is wilting under warmer than normal temperatures this week with highs into the mid-90s in some areas…… Washington Supreme Court justices had pointed questions for lawyers representing both the Legislature and a media coalition yesterday.