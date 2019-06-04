KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; State fire assistance has been mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Highway 243 Fire located in Grant County near Royal City…… The Chelan PUD is considering what its Public Power Benefit program looks like in 2020…… The UW held a thank you party this weekend for the community of George and the first responders who helped them following a bus crash last November…….And search and rescue deputies are looking for two men who didn’t return from a day hike in Mount Rainier National Park.