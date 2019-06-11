KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Forecasters say people in much of the Pacific Northwest should prepare for warmer than normal temperatures this week with highs into the 90s in some areas……The local unemployment rate continues to tick up, despite growth in the number of jobs and people finding work…… All four suspects believed involved in the slaying of five people on the Yakama Indian Reservation have been arrested……. A push by media groups to gain access to the records of Washington lawmakers is before the state’s highest court.