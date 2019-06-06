KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, June 6, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The 243 Fire in Grant County near Beverly has now burned nearly 19,000 acres and is 25 percent contained…….Officials believe that rainfall over the Memorial Day weekend in the Cashmere area constitutes a 100-year rain event…… A rescue effort is underway for climbers who have been stranded on the north side of Mount Rainier since Monday……And with graduations taking place tomorrow and Saturday, senior party season is here too as local law enforcement is on the look-out for parties with minors in possession of alcohol and marijuana.