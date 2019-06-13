KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Thursday, June 13, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; North Central Washington is under a Red Flag Warning today, with strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures combining to create critical fire weather conditions……. Areas of western Washington and Oregon broke heat records for the second day in a row…… The Port Districts of Chelan and Douglas Counties will become one…….East Wenatchee will gets its first new park since 1959……And Cashmeres streetlight problem should be fixed by the end of the month.