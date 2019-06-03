KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, June 3, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A cougar tried to attack a child in Leavenworth Saturday night and was then killed by Fish & Wildlife agents the next morning….. If you saw or smelled any smoke and haze over the weekend, it came from large wildfires in Canada……. If you’re heading over Blewett Pass Highway 97 this week expect minor delays near the summit where WSDOT crews are removing hazardous trees……. Scientists will investigate why an unusual number of gray whales are washing up dead on West Coast beaches……And Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is calling for a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally and raising refugee limits to historic levels.