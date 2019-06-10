KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Monday, June 10, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Road work continues this week on Highway 97 over Blewett Pass…… State and federal crews went home over the weekend after mop up and rehab operations were started on the Highway 243 fire in Grant County……. The Apple Line is celebrating a decade of running an intercity bus route from Omak to Ellensburg……5 fatal shootings took place over the weekend on the Yakima reservation……. A judge has imposed more than $9 million in penalties against cable and internet provider Comcast after finding more than 445,000 violations of Washington state’s Consumer Protection Act.