KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, June 7, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Wenatchee Animal Control is looking for tips into a shooting that intentionally left a dog for dead…… the 243 fire in Grant County is holding steady at 20,380 acres and is 65% contained…… The State Department of Ecology gave its final approval of the Chelan County Shoreline Master Program (SMP) update…… It’s Free Fishing Weekend in Washington State. That means you can legally fish or gather shellfish without a license tomorrow and Sunday in any waters open to fishing in the state.