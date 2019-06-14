KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Friday, June 14, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Pybus Public Market has a new executive director…… the Chelan-Douglas Child Services Association will take over operations at the WestSide Early Learning Center…… A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices……. A U.S. Navy officer has made history by being the first woman elevated to the command of a Washington state shipyard…..And A federal judge in Yakima has rejected the Trump administration’s challenge to a Washington state law making it easier for former workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to win workers compensation benefits.