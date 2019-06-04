Garden Guru – Quails, Slugs, Greens

Scott Parsons is your Garden Guru and joins us every Tuesday during the growing season to help us green our thumbs.

In Episode 12, Parsons talks about a break from 90-degree highs, greens and broccoli growing strong and keeping birds and slugs away from their favorite garden munchables.

We’re always looking for your ideas and questions for the Garden Guru. Email questions to news@kohoradio.com, call the listener line at 888-0101 or send us a Facebook message.

