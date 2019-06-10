Election 2019: Mayor Kuntz On Running Un-Opposed, New Council Candidates

No matter how Wenatchee residents vote in the primary and general elections this year, there will be at least two new faces on the city council next year. But there won’t be a change in the mayor’s office, as Frank Kuntz is running un-opposed for a third term.

Kuntz joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show to talk about local elections this year, the first time after the city split its council positions into districts via population.