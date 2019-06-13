Community Forum June 17 Tackles School Safety

How to make our schools safer is a critical question right now in NCW and across the country.

This Monday, June 17, Wenatchee Valley College, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Training Commission of Washington are hosting a free community forum at the Grove Recital Hall.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said local law enforcement agencies are partnering with school districts to find solutions big and small.

The guest speaker Monday is Alissa Parker, co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools. She tells her personal story and recounts the lessons learned on December 14, 2012, in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook School tragedy.

Burnett said school district officials and emergency management officers will participate in a workshop before the forum.

It’s this Monday from 6-8 p.m. at WVC’s Grove Recital Hall.