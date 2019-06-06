Chelan PUD Wants Your Input On 5-Year Strategic Plan, Public Benefit Program

Several years ago, the Chelan PUD conducted a survey to help shape a strategic plan. And it’s time once again to take another survey.

In 2015, the Chelan County PUD adopted a five-year strategic plan after a public outreach process with its customer-owners. The purpose was to identify how the PUD’s actions could accomplish their mission statement to enhance the quality of life in Chelan County.

Once again, the PUD is calling upon its customer-owners to provide informed input and guidance as the Chelan PUD charts out its next 5-year strategic plan.

Justin Erickson, Chelan PUD District Services Director, joins KOHO 101 to break it down.