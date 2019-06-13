‘Celebrate Love’ at 3rd Annual Wenatchee Pride Festival Saturday at Lincoln Park

In 2017, Wenatchee held its first ever Pride event, with roughly 150 people in attendance. With many hundreds, if not thousands, of people attending this year, they’ve moved the festival to Lincoln Park in south Wenatchee.

Event organizer Skylar Hansford told KOHO the event is about connecting as a community of LGBTQ+ families and straight allies, and coming together to celebrate as one.

Learn more at WenatcheePride.com.