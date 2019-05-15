State Revenue Dept. Offering Free Tax Workshop May 21 In East Wenatchee

Being a business owner means having to stay on top of such things as insurance, logistics, payroll and taxes. If you’re a new or veteran business owner and have questions about the various taxes confronting business owners, you’ll want to attend a free workshop next week. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

Workshop Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Douglas County Fire District, 377 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee

Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov .