State Revenue Dept. Offering Free Tax Workshop May 21 In East Wenatchee
Being a business owner means having to stay on top of such things as insurance, logistics, payroll and taxes. If you’re a new or veteran business owner and have questions about the various taxes confronting business owners, you’ll want to attend a free workshop next week. Marcus Bellissimo reports.
Workshop Info:
Date: Tuesday, May 21
Time: 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Location: Douglas County Fire District, 377 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee
Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop: 360-705-6624 orrickst@dor.wa.gov.
Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners can also watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.