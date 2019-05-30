Smoke Alarms Save Lives – Red Cross Offering Free Installation

Having a smoke alarm in your home can cut the risk of death from a fire in half. The American Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign offers free smoke alarms and installation. Marcus Bellissimo reports.

You can request smoke alarms and installation at: GetASmokeAlarm.org or by calling the Wenatchee office of the Red Cross at 663-3907. And to help stay safe, the Red Cross urges everyone to always supervise cooking equipment and candles, and follow additional safety tips at redcross.org/homefires.