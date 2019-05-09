Sinking Sailboat Causes State Spill Response on Lake Chelan

A partially submerged vessel on Lake Chelan initiated a “spill response” due to leaking diesel fuel Tuesday afternoon.

The State Department of Ecology notified emergency management personnel from the Sheriff’s Office that a 29-foot sailboat was more than half-way submerged, located along the south shore of the lake just down lake of 25 Mile Creek.

A state Spill Response Team responded from Yakima while Chelan County Emergency Management started boom deployment around the derelict vessel. By 9:30 p.m. the vessel had been surrounded by boom and absorbent material to mitigate the diesel flow out into the lake.

The investigation concerning what caused the large sailboat to sink is ongoing. The spill is currently contained. The boat will need to be removed from the lake which will require a contractor specializing in the removal of submerged vessels.