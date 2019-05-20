Saddle Rock Remediation, Hale Park Skate Park, Methow Rebuild – Wenatchee Parks Update

Consultants for the City of Wenatchee will be surveying Saddle Rock Park this week, studying old mine pilings.

ATVs are not normally allowed on Saddle Rock, but the city’s parks and recreation department gave permission for the work on both the front of and back behind the iconic rock formation. The work is for the design of an arsenic remediation project due to mining waste piles on Saddle Rock. Construction is planned for later this summer.

Work will also soon get underway on a new skate park at Hale Park and the full rebuild of Kiwanis Methow Park.

Parks & Rec also has summer program sign-ups going on now at the city’s website.