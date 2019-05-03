Rep. Goehner Recaps His First Legislative Session, Local Impacts

The State Legislature adjourned its 105-day legislative session Sunday after sending Gov. Jay Inslee a new two-year state budget and several revenue bills that pay for increased funding to programs ranging from special education and mental health to clean energy.

12th District State Representative Keith Goehner joins Dan Langager on the KOHO Morning Show today, as he has throughout the 2019 legislative session, to recap the budgets – transportation, capital, operating – and what he sees as the pros and cons for North Central Washington.