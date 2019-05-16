Officers Of The Year, Peace Officers Memorial Part of National Police Week

Local law enforcement was honored at the 27th Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon yesterday at the Wenatchee Convention Center, hosted by the Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club.

Seven officers were recognized at the luncheon as Officer of the Year for their agency: Deputy Ernie Senseney, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Gordon Mitchell, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Kevin Battis, Wenatchee Police Department; Officer Joshua Virnig, East Wenatchee Police Department; Trooper Darren Wilkes, Washington State Patrol; Officer Eric Oswald, Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife; Deputy David Hisey, Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Yesterday was National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which always falls during National Police Week, honoring officers of the year and memorializing officers killed in the line of duty.

Photos: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department