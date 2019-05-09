Nearly $2 Million in STEM Scholarships Awarded to 83 NCW Students

Since its inception in 2011, a scholarship program continues to see growth. And the amount of students awarded the scholarship in NCW has almost doubled every year, as Marcus Bellissimo reports.

More than $1.8 million in scholarships were awarded to 83 students in the North Central Washington region to pursue STEM and health care degrees in the state.

Each student will receive up to $22,500, as well as mentorship and professional development to support the launch of their career. The goal of the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship is to reduce barriers for low- and middle-income students to pursue high-demand science, technology engineering, math (STEM) or health care degrees at eligible state colleges and universities.

In addition to the 83 students in our region, more than 1,800 around the state received the scholarships. Over 65% are first generation college students, 53% are female and 68% are students of color.

The highest number of scholarships were awarded to students intending to study engineering (29%), biology & biomedical sciences (21%), computer science (19%) and nursing (15%).

Learn more about the Apple STEM Network here and the Wash. State Opportunity Scholarships here.