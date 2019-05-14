NCW Has Amazing Trails, EMBA Wants To Make Them Even Better

We love trails, but trails need love too. The Central Washington Chapter of the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance launched a Local Dollars For Local Trails campaign this week. They are trying to raise $40,000, said the chapter’s President Travis Hornby.

The $40,000 will allow them to maintain and build trails in Wenatchee, Leavenworth, and Lake Chelan areas – from No. 2 Canyon and Squilchuck State Park, to Ski Hill and Echo Ridge. These trails are used by bikers, hikers, runners and more. Click here http://bit.ly/2LA7ZVw to learn more.