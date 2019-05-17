Merger Or Consolidation – Chelan, Douglas County Ports Exploring Interlocal Agreement
Despite ridership continuing to rise at Pangborn Memorial Airport, the facility still operates in the red, by about half a million dollars a year. So a community task force was convened earlier this year by the Port Districts of Chelan and Douglas Counties.
Their recommendation – become a single port authority.
What exactly would that look like? Dan Langager has more.
And click here if you missed Part One in the series about why Port commissioners support this plan.