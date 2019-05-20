Local Labor Force Grows As Unemployment Ticks Up, Economy Shows Signs of Slowing

The latest jobs report is out for Chelan-Douglas Counties, showing a slight uptick in the local unemployment rate for the month of March. It went up to 6.6 percent from 6 percent last March.

The local labor force continues to grow however, with about 1,600 people added year-over-year.

The economy gained 200 nonfarms in March, with leisure and hospitality leading the pack, followed by retail trade, manufacturing and state government. Transportation and local government and public schools saw the most job losses.

The state unemployment rate is 5.2 percent.