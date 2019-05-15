Leavenworth Planned Burn Today, Pine St. Rebuild Goes To Bid

The City of Leavenworth will conduct a controlled burn today on city-owned land adjacent to Mountain View Cemetery. The material for burning is green waste collected by the city as required by the Dept. of Agriculture because of Apple Maggot Quarantine restrictions in western Chelan County.

The burn is permitted under the Dept. of Ecology and will be overseen by Chelan County Fire District #3. The city will monitor the weather and onsite ground conditions to determine the optimal time window for the prescribed burn.

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar also talks about the upcoming rebuild of Pine Street and potential changes to Link Transit’s services in the Upper Valley.