Leavenworth Adventure Park: Packed, Day-Long Hearing At Festhalle Over Opposition

A potential adventure park has a town divided. Yesterday, more than 150 people showed up in Leavenworth as a hearing examiner heard testimony against the parks development. Marcus Bellissimo was there and filed this report.

An appeal hearing took place yesterday in Leavenworth. The city’s Hearing Examiner took testimony at the Festhalle over an appeal by a group called Friends of Leavenworth on a State Environmental Policy Act or SEPA mitigation determination of Non-Significance that had been issued to the developers of a proposed adventure park in west Leavenworth.

More than 150 people were in attendance as the examiner heard arguments against the park from expert and lay witnesses. Issues brought up dealt with wetland protection, potential noise, lighting and aesthetics of the project, as well as parking and traffic impacts.

The proposed 10-acre park would include an alpine coaster and other attractions on the so-called “Castle Site” hillside at Icicle Road and Highway 2.

Public comment was taken and a separate hearing took place in the afternoon on a conditional use permit. The hearing examiner now has a week to ten days to make a ruling.

You can also view city staff’s report on the conditional use permit at CityofLeavenworth.com.