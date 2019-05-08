Late-Week Heat Could Soar To Record Levels Across Pacific Northwest

An already mild stretch in the Pacific Northwest will kick into another gear late this week as temperatures soar near-to or at record levels.

The upcoming heat will have warm weather fans rejoicing, but can put a strain on some residents who are not yet accustomed to such high temperatures this early in the year.

Into next week, temperatures 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal will be common along Interstate 5 from Seattle to Portland, Eugene and Medford, Oregon, as well as across the interior valleys like Wenatchee.