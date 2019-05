Wenatchee World Sports Editor Ian Dunn joins KOHO’s Dan Langager for our weekly look at local sports.

Dunn breaks down the standings in both the Caribou Trail League and Big 9 for baseball, softball, soccer and tennis, which are all starting to either wind down or heading into playoffs.

The Wenatchee Wild have summer camps lined up for later this month and the AppleSox start their season June 3.