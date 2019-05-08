KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; Nearly $2 million in scholarships were awarded to 83 students in the North Central Washington region to pursue STEM and health care degrees…… Chelan County emergency management officials are reminding mushroom hunters headed into areas burned by the Cougar Creek Fire to be vigilant about keeping up to date on weather forecasts…… President Trump has nominated a candidate for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington ……Gov. Jay Inslee signed a group of bills tightening rules on guns.