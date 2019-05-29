KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A celebration of life honoring Wenatchee Valley College student Rachel Odima took place yesterday on the Wenatchee campus…… Construction work is now underway in the round-about area just south of Pybus Market to build a new Plaza…… Numerous U.S. House members from the Pacific Northwest have signed a letter in support of the delisting of gray wolves from the Endangered Species Act in the Lower 48 states ……Washington is the latest state to sue the Trump administration in hopes of blocking a new rule that lets health care professionals refuse to provide abortions and other services.