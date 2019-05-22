KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The Leavenworth hearing examiner rules in favor of the Developers of the proposed Leavenworth Adventure Park….. The Chelan County Auditor says nearly two-dozen offices had no candidate file during filing week…… Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation yesterday making Washington the first state to approve composting as an alternative to burying or cremating human remains……And Inslee also signed the state’s capital, operating, and transportation budgets.