KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; An appeal hearing took place yesterday on a proposed adventure park in Leavenworth….. North Dakota officials are pressuring Governor Jay Inslee to veto legislation requiring oil shipped by rail to have more of its volatile gases removed….. The state budget includes $750,000 to study the impacts of the possible breaching of four Snake River dams to help salmon recovery….. New rules for personal delivery robots in Washington are enacted by Gov. Inslee.