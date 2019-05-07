KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; A prescribed burn will take place today in the Lake Wenatchee area on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest….. A small airplane crashed Sunday morning near the Chelan Airport, killing the pilot….. The largest coordinated suppression event of its kind will take place this week to catch to northern pike in Lake Roosevelt….. Gov. Jay Inslee will sign legislation today that includes the nation’s strongest 100 percent clean energy bill.