KOHO Five @ 5:00 – Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Marcus Bellissimo wraps up today’s top news stories in your KOHO Five @ 5. Ahead on the Five @ 5; The San Francisco-based Diamond Foundry now has the power it needs to open a manufacturing plant in Wenatchee next year…… Chelan County 2019 Road Preservation Program kicks off for the season, with pre-level work starting over the next week……. The 2019 Central Washington Interagency Fire Training Academy begins its training tomorrow…… Canada has approved measures designed to protect endangered orcas in the Pacific Northwest, with some policies going further than laws recently enacted by Washington State.